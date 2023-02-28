Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $448.8-465.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $417.33 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXFR. StockNews.com raised Luxfer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 123,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,027 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

