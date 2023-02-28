Macquarie Bank Limited (MBLPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Macquarie Bank Limited (ASX:MBLPC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, January 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 1.665 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Macquarie Bank’s previous interim dividend of $1.61.

Macquarie Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various commercial banking and retail financial services. It offers personal banking, wealth management, business banking, and vehicle finance products and services to retail clients, advisers, brokers, and business clients. The company also offers corporate and structured finance, transaction accounts, home loans, credit cards, online banking, asset financing, and leasing services.

