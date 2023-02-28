Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) PT Raised to $336.00

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $296.00 to $336.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.75.

MDGL opened at $271.62 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $315.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.30.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). Sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,489 shares of company stock worth $20,414,070. Corporate insiders own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bioimpact Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,221,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

