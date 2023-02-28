Man Group Limited (LON:EMG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Man Group Limited (LON:EMG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Man Group Price Performance

LON EMG opened at GBX 266.80 ($3.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 238.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 231.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 779.71, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Man Group has a 12 month low of GBX 177.30 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 277 ($3.34).

Insider Activity

In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,192.35). In other Man Group news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of Man Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 211 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £31,650 ($38,192.35). Also, insider Luke Ellis sold 11,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.65), for a total value of £24,998.60 ($30,166.04). 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Man Group

EMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 291 ($3.51).

Man Group Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

