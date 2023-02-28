Manifold Finance (FOLD) Price Hits $18.04 on Major Exchanges

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 35.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded down 43.6% against the US dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $18.04 or 0.00076600 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Token Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Manifold Finance Token Trading

