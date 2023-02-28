Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Up 295.8% in February

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Manitex International Stock Performance

About Manitex International

MNTX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.12. 37,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,716. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $102.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.65. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $8.19.

(Get Rating)

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.