Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Short Interest Up 295.8% in February

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 295.8% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Manitex International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 47.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Manitex International Stock Performance
About Manitex International
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitex International (MNTX)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.