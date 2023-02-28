MARBLEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.29 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. MARBLEX has a market cap of $55.29 million and $1.35 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for $1.53 or 0.00006534 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.56446386 USD and is down -2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,545,671.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

