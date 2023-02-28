Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.70-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.42 billion-$2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion. Masimo also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.81 to $0.86 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Masimo Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.31. 576,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $176.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 20.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Masimo by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 98.7% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Read More

