Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mastercard by 13.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 181.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,404,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $758,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,635,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1,241.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 485,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $153,093,000 after acquiring an additional 449,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total value of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,908,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,894,051,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

Shares of MA traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.89. The company had a trading volume of 713,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,984. The stock has a market cap of $340.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.