MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Short Interest Update

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MediaCo Stock Performance

MediaCo stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.17. 36,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.66. MediaCo has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Corp Emmis sold 36,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $46,685.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Corp Emmis sold 36,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $46,685.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 520,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 3,328,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $3,994,473.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,752.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,939 shares of company stock valued at $194,027. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MediaCo

MediaCo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDIA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MediaCo by 1,707.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaCo by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 80,841 shares during the period. Finally, Standard General L.P. increased its position in shares of MediaCo by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 16,798,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.

