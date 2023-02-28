Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of INDUS Realty Trust worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 143.7% during the third quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 375,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INDT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.56. 64,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,997. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $678.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.84. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

INDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

