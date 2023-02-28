Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Shares of MBWM opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $547.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.99. Mercantile Bank has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $58.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James downgraded Mercantile Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director David B. Ramaker bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,442.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after buying an additional 108,389 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 102.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,082,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

