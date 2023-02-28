Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) recently:
- 2/24/2023 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/23/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2023 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance
Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 3,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.
