Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) recently:

2/24/2023 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/23/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2023 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 3,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.46 and a 1-year high of $76.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.34 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

Get Merit Medical Systems Inc alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 157.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.