Metrics Income Opportunities Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MOT)

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

