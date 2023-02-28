Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.45.

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

