Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Price Performance
Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $52.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.45.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Milestone Scientific (MLSS)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.