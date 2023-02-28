Mina (MINA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $74.14 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Mina has a market cap of $813.97 million and $74.14 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00004099 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.30 or 0.00419846 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,576.93 or 0.28378809 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 851,554,808 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 851,554,807.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.94900952 USD and is up 1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $45,113,591.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.