Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,475 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,600 ($19.31) to GBX 1,475 ($17.80) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,100 ($25.34) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.24) to GBX 1,823 ($22.00) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,699.50.

Mondi stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.09. Mondi has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

