Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 million, a P/E ratio of -835.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.
Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
