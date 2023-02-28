Monroe Capital (MRCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.16 million, a P/E ratio of -835.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is currently -9,990.01%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 139.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,938 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 26,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

