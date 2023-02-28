Moonbeam Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001832 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $251.33 million and approximately $9.96 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00074427 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00053185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009797 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00025380 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 584,486,872 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

