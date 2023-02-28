Morgan Stanley Cuts Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target to $10.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Mister Car Wash

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mister Car Wash by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 330,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 111,643 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $1,521,000.

About Mister Car Wash

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.