Morgan Stanley Lowers BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $321.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BGNE. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $216.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

Insider Transactions at BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($6.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BeiGene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total value of $636,737.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,704,909.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 6,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.52, for a total value of $1,689,190.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.33, for a total transaction of $636,737.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,577,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,704,909.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,046 shares of company stock worth $3,818,956. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,734,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,370,000 after purchasing an additional 703,530 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in BeiGene by 301.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 308,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,999,000 after acquiring an additional 231,976 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,408,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,714,000 after acquiring an additional 198,778 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 239,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,663,000 after purchasing an additional 153,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in BeiGene by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,109,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,286,000 after purchasing an additional 143,507 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.