Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Raised to $53.00 at Citigroup

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MOS. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

MOS stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

