M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) versus Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Financial Comparison

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.1% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 25.95% 14.00% 1.18% M&T Bank 23.15% 11.41% 1.31%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 M&T Bank 0 8 7 0 2.47

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Midland States Bancorp and M&T Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $182.18, suggesting a potential upside of 17.49%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and M&T Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $381.65 million 1.50 $99.03 million $4.23 6.13 M&T Bank $8.60 billion 3.02 $1.99 billion $11.52 13.46

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Midland States Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services. The Wealth Management segment consists of trust and fiduciary services, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Other segment includes the operating results of the parent company, the captive insurance business unit, and the elimination of intercompany transactions. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Effingham, IL.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company’s branch network, business banking centers, and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of residential mortgage loans and sells substan

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.