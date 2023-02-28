My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Short Interest Update

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, an increase of 168.6% from the January 31st total of 23,600 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of My Size in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYSZ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,907. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. My Size has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.15.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.