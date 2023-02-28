Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$172.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.88 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.40–$0.20 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.40.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,160. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.83. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.60.

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,721.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $503,382 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 542.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 166,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 140,496 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

