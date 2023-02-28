MyState Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:MYS)

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services under the MyState Bank brand.

