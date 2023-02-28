National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Stock Price Down 5%

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.51. 224,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 174,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 269.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 888.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 3,746.6% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the period. 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

