National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,237. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.99.

Insider Activity

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after purchasing an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,783,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

