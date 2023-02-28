Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Alternatives International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Up 1.7 %

NAII stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $55.36 million, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 429,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.99% of Natural Alternatives International worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments.

