Needham & Company LLC Raises LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2023

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

LendingTree Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of TREE stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $411.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $129.30.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LendingTree

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.