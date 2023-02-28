Needham & Company LLC Raises LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $45.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $32.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $411.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.90. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $129.30.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 12.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LendingTree will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 18,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.63 per share, with a total value of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,083,935.86. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth $99,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

