Nervos Network Achieves Market Cap of $221.50 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $221.50 million and $38.14 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,694.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.15 or 0.00409985 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014050 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00089913 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.71 or 0.00644483 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00569769 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00176267 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,355,265,938 coins and its circulating supply is 39,831,854,185 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

