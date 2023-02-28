Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Netflix makes up about 0.9% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,205.9% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 31,891 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its position in Netflix by 83.8% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,215 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $91,000. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix stock traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $325.52. 1,267,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,392,474. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $396.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $144.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

