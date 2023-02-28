Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.30

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 367299 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,227.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 171.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after buying an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Nevro by 4.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.