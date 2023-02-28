Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.42. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 99,008 shares.
Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Newegg Commerce in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
