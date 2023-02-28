Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Gap Up to $1.37

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.42. Newegg Commerce shares last traded at $1.39, with a volume of 99,008 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Newegg Commerce in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newegg Commerce

About Newegg Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEGG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 24,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 261.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Newegg Commerce by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 40,710 shares in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

