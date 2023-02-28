Newmark Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

Newmark Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Newmark Group has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Newmark Group to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NMRK stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $18.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.56 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Newmark Group by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 6,298.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Newmark Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.