NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,750 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Raymond James increased their price target on NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a market capitalization of $186.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.