NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.39

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 44271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

NIPPON STL & SU/S Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

