nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.
Shares of LASR opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.26.
nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.
