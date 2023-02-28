nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

Shares of LASR opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in nLIGHT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 278,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 26.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 178,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,120 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in nLIGHT by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 284,500 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

