Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOMD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

NOMD opened at $18.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,306 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,913,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

