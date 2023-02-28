Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.16. 251,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 793,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.
Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.
