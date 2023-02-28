Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.07 and last traded at $18.16. 251,217 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 793,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

About Nomad Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 194.1% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 7,322,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after buying an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,841,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,088 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $22,913,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. The firm offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

