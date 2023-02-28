North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
North American Construction Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. North American Construction Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.
North American Construction Group Stock Performance
NOA opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $17.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NOA. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.
North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.
