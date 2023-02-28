Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Northwest Pipe Stock Performance
Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $39.93.
About Northwest Pipe
Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.
