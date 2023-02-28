Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities started coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $386.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $39.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

About Northwest Pipe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Pipe by 13.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.5% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

