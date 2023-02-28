Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.45–$0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.70-$0.70 EPS.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NCLH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.04.
Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.51.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.
