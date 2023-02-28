Nouveau Monde Graphite’s (NMG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 214.81% from the stock’s current price.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

Shares of NMG opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 2.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in the first quarter worth $82,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.