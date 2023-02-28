O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in February

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

O3 Mining Trading Down 1.0 %

OIIIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.98.

O3 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship properties include Marban Property, which covers 7,525 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada; and the Alpha property, which covers 7,754 hectares located in Val-d'Or, Québec.

