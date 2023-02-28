O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Short Interest Down 74.1% in February

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
O3 Mining Trading Down 1.0 %
OIIIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $1.98.
O3 Mining Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O3 Mining (OIIIF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.