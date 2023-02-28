Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE OXY opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $38.24 and a one year high of $77.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $91,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
