Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OII. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. Oceaneering International has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.29 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter worth approximately $199,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Oceaneering International by 168.0% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 625,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 392,081 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 44.4% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 210,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 64,555 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Oceaneering International by 293.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,277,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,086,000 after buying an additional 2,443,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

