OFS Capital (OFS) to Release Earnings on Friday

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 3rd. Analysts expect OFS Capital to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter.

OFS Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a market capitalization of $130.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.72. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 52,238 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 30.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 46.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFS Capital Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th.

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.