OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $38.60 Average PT from Brokerages

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 39.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 53.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,943,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 112.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE opened at $36.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $33.28 and a 12 month high of $42.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.15%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

