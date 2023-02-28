Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP) Short Interest Update

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 160.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

ONBPP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 26,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,464. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.40. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.